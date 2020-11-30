How to complete Player Moments Depay SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be live until Friday, Dec. 4.

EA Sports introduced an 87-rated Player Moments version of Memphis Depay from Lyon to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday. This item is obtainable by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Depay’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Moments cards are given to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his unbelievable long-range goal against Toulouse during Ligue 1’s 2016-17 season.

EA has boosted all of Depay’s stats, including Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+3), Passing (+3), Pace (+2), and Physical (+2), when you compare Player Moments Depay to his 85-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Friday, Dec. 4.

This SBC costs around 171,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and PC, but it’s a bit cheaper on PlayStation 4 (157,000 FUT coins). EA did a great job of adding a new version of Depay since his 85-rated gold card is below the current power curve in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Depay SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from the Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Depay SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.