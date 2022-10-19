An 85-rated Player Moments version of Alex Telles from Sevilla is now being rewarded to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards are special player items that celebrate a career moment from the featured player. Telles received this version for his volley against Villareal in the UCL 2021-2022 season.

Telles’ Pace (+9), Defending (+7), and Physicality (+7) saw the biggest increase, followed by his Shooting (+6), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+5). The Player Moments version has balanced and high skills ranging from 78 to 88.

When using this card on your team, apply the shadow chemistry style to further improve his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), which are important for his defensive position. Doing so will take these skills to 96 and 89, respectively.

The price for this card is equivalent to building two full squads, so if you buy all the necessary cards, you’ll spend around 124,250 FUT coins on consoles and around 134,650 FUT coins on PC. But you’ll also receive a gold pack and a jumbo premium gold players pack.

The two squads you’ll have to turn in are Brazil and LaLiga. Brazil asks for an 84-rated team with at least one Brazilian player, while LaLiga requires an 86-rated squad with no less than a player from LaLiga.

You’ll have until Oct. 23 to craft the cards you don’t have to spend fewer FUT coins on the market and complete them.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Alex Telles SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Alex Telles SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Brazil

GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

83-rated Gleison Bremer (Juventus) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) LM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) ST: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

LaLiga