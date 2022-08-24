How to complete Player Moments Aaronson’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The same three tasks are waiting for you.

Players can get a 74-rated Player Moments version of Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson starting today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by completing a set of Silver Star objectives in-game.

Player Moments cards celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player, but EA didn’t specify which moment it’s celebrating with this card. The concept of Silver Stars just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

Aaronson had his Physical (+28), Shooting (+26), Passing (+24), Dribbling (+14), Pace (+13), and Defending (+5) receive a great upgrade if you compare this Player Moments card to his 70-rated silver version.

All the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22 have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode and Aaronson’s tasks are no different. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Aaronson’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Aug. 31. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Brenden Aaronson: