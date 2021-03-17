How to complete Player Moment McGeady’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new Player Moments Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Aiden McGeady from Sunderland. This version follows the same method as Silver Stars objectives. The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team while Player Moments celebrate a player’s specific achievement.

EA added this Player Moments Aiden McGeady card to recognize his four assists in one game against Doncaster. The objectives will be available until March 26.

This card has a 74 rating and is McGeady’s first special card. EA has massively upgraded all of McGeady’s stats, including Pace (+19), Physical (+18), Passing (+16), Shooting (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Defending (+6) when compared to his original 71-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released, McGeady’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Aiden McGeady.