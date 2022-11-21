How to complete Path to Glory Degenek SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete just one squad to get this card.

Australia’s national team center-back Miloš Degenek received an 85-rated Path to Glory version today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Path to Glory player items can receive upgrades every time their national team progresses in the FIFA World Cup. Degenek, for example, is now eligible for new updates depending on Australia’s performance in the tournament.

All of Degenek’s skills were boosted for this Path to Glory version, including his Defending (+12), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+6), Physical (+4), and Shooting (+4) when looking at his 72-rated silver card.

This Path to Glory SBC asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. If you build it from scratch, you’ll spend around 19,450 to 21,850 FUT coins across the available platforms.

This SBC will expire after Nov. 28. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Path to Glory Miloš Degenek SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Path to Glory Miloš Degenek SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team