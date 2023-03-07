This drop might seem random, but the Out of Position promo is back with special player items added through squad-building challenges (SBCs), such as Daniel-Kofi Kyereh from SC Freigburg, who received this 87-rated Out of Position version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Out of Position promotion changes the position of the featured player and their attributes to follow the position change. Kyereh’s gold card is positioned as a center attacking midfielder and EA changed him to a left-winger.

Kyereh had his Passing (+14), Shooting (+12), Pace (+12), Physical (+12), Defending (+12), and Dribbling (+10) greatly increased for this Out of Position version when compared to his original 75-rated gold card.

You can further improve his Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+4) by applying the marksman chemistry style, once you get this card and use it in your team. Doing so will raise those skills to 97, 91, and 78 respectively.

This Out of Position Kyereh SBC requires two different segments: Bundesliga and 85-rated Squad. The first one asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one player from Bundesliga, while the second requires just has to be an 85-rated squad.

If you build both squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 99,450 to 108,550 FUT coins across the platforms. Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, so you’ll earn a gold pack and a prime mixed players pack.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Out of Position Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Out of Position Kyereh SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bundesliga

GK: 80-rated Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

80-rated Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) LB: 80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CB: 80-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach)

80-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CDM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CAM: 80-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta)

80-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta) CAM: 82-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) ST: 80-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

80-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 80-rated Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

85-rated Squad