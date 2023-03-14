EA dropped another Out of Position SBC on March 11 and this time it rewards players with an 88-rated Out of Position version of Dante Bonfim Costa Santos from OGC Nice.

The Out of Position promotion changes the position of the featured player and their attributes to follow the position change. This new version of Dante is now a striker instead of a center-back. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars and his skills received an incredible boost to their ratings, including his Pace (+56), Shooting (+39), Dribbling (+18), Passing (+14), and Physical (+11), while his Defending was decreased by five points.

This Out of Position Dante SBC requires two different squads: Brazil and 85-rated Squad. The first one asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one Brazilian player, while the second must be an 84-rated team plus no less than one player from Ligue 1.

If you buy all the necessary cards, you’ll spend around 76,650 to 90,750 FUT coins across the platforms. You’ll receive a gold pack and a mixed players pack as each squad rewards players with their own player pack.

You’ll have until March 26 to turn in both squads and get Out of Position Dante card. You can use the available time to craft some cards and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Out of Position Dante Santos SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Out of Position Dante SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Brazil

GK: 84-rated Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

84-rated Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) LB: 82-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach)

83-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 82-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 82-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

82-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta)

83-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta) RM: 83-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) ST: 83-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 81-rated Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

Ligue 1