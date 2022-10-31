How to complete Out of Position Barkley Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can choose between two new Out of Position versions of Ross Barkley from OGC Nice with different positions. To get one of the cards, you’ll have to complete a squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

The Out of Position event switches the position of the featured player and their attributes to follow the position change. Barkley’s original position is as a center-attacking midfielder, now players can either play him as a right-winger or a striker.

Both cards have an overall rating of 86 points, four-star skill moves, and five-star weak foot. The difference between them aside from the position in their skill ratings and their AcceleRATE type.

The striker version is lengthy and has more balanced skills ranging from 61 to 88. The upgraded version focused the increase on Barkley’s Pace (+18), Shooting (+15), and Physicality (+11). Some players might prefer this card because of the meta-gaming of using lengthy cards.

The right winger one is controlled and mainly his Pace (+22) was boosted. Barkley’s Shooting (+11), Physical (+11), Shooting (+11), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+8), and Defending (+7) received a smaller upgrade.

The cards will be available to pick after completing three different squads: Top Form, England, and Ligue 1. Here are each segment, their conditions, and respective rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small electrum players pack England 84-rated squad, no less than one English player. Mixed players pack Ligue 1 855-rated team with at least one player from Ligue 1. Prime mixed players pack

This Out of Position SBC will cost you around 93,750 FUT coins on consoles and 100,750 FUT coins on PC and will expire after Nov. 5. You can use the available time to craft cards you don’t have and spend less on the FUT market.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Out of Position Ross Barkley SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LB: 84-rated TOTW Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica)

84-rated TOTW Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) CB: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) LF: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) RF: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

England

GK: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LB: 79-rated Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy)

79-rated Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy) CB: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CB: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) RB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) LM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Rea Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Rea Sociedad) RM: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) CAM: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Nacional)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Nacional) CAM: 84-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla)

84-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) ST: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

Ligue 1