How to complete OTW Richarlison’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You have one week to do everything.

Players can get an 81-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) of Richarlison de Andrade from Tottenham Hotspur in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. All you need to do to get this card is complete a set of themed objectives.

The OTW promotion releases players that can get further overall rating upgrades depending on their performance in real life. Richarlison received this version because he transferred from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur during the offseason.

OTW cards don’t receive an upgrade right from the start. Both his gold and this OTW versions have the same overall ratings. He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season.

You can choose to complete Richarlison’s objectives either in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links mode, depending on which you prefer. There are four tasks in total to complete and only one of them asks you to win some matches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to fulfill everything.

This set of OTW objectives will be available until Oct. 7. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn OTW Richarlison in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: