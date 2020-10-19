How to complete OTW Matuidi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a Ones to Watch (OTW) 83-rated version of Blaise Matuidi from Inter Miami on Sunday, Oct. 18. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Matuidi’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added him after the second set of OTW cards was introduced on Friday, Oct. 16. The OTW promo gives special cards to players who transferred to another club for the 2020-21 soccer season, such as Matuidi, who moved from Piemonte Calcio to Inter Miami in August. The OTW cards are live items that receive an update every time the player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) version.
This is a cheap SBC that costs around 15,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment. The 33-year-old is a world-class soccer player who can certainly earn TOTW cards during the season since he’ll be playing against weaker opponents in the MLS.
If you want to complete OTW Matuidi SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. This SBC will be available until next Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete OTW Matuidi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)
- LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)
- CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)
- CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- RB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- LW: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)
- RW: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)
- ST: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)