How to complete OTW Matuidi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a Ones to Watch (OTW) 83-rated version of Blaise Matuidi from Inter Miami on Sunday, Oct. 18. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Matuidi’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added him after the second set of OTW cards was introduced on Friday, Oct. 16. The OTW promo gives special cards to players who transferred to another club for the 2020-21 soccer season, such as Matuidi, who moved from Piemonte Calcio to Inter Miami in August. The OTW cards are live items that receive an update every time the player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) version.

A runaway winner! 🇫🇷👊@MATUIDIBlaise is your MLS Ones to Watch community vote choice. His SBC is available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/7aSFZ2Hlgj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 18, 2020

This is a cheap SBC that costs around 15,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment. The 33-year-old is a world-class soccer player who can certainly earn TOTW cards during the season since he’ll be playing against weaker opponents in the MLS.

If you want to complete OTW Matuidi SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. This SBC will be available until next Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete OTW Matuidi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.