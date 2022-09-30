Franck Yannick Kessié from Barcelona received an 84-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version today that players can get as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The OTW promotion releases players that can get further overall rating upgrades depending on their performance in real life. The featured players have transferred clubs during the offseason, which is the case with Di María, who left Milan for Barcelona.

He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season as OWT doesn’t receive any upgrades right away so his OTW and original gold cards have the same overall ratings.

OTW Kessié’s skill ratings are balanced and range from 74 to 87 with his Physical, Defending, and Dribbling being the highest-rated skills since he is a center defensive midfielder.

This SBC asks for three solutions: Tactical Emulation, LaLiga, and 85-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and rewards for each squad:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emultaion 83-rated squad, at least one player with an overall rating of 86 minimum, and one player from Barcelona. Small electrum players pack LaLiga 84-rated team, no less than one player with an overall rating of 86 minimum, and one player from LaLiga. Gold players pack 85-rated Squad 86-rated plus at least one player with an overall rating of 88 minimum. Prime mixed players pack

You’ll have to pay from around 81,300 FUT coins on consoles and 79,450 FUT coins on PC if you buy all cards for these segments. You can craft cards to spend less on the FUT market, however.

This OTW SBC will expire after one week, on Oct. 7, which should be enough time to complete three squads and get this untradeable card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch Franck Kessié SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete OTW Kessié SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) CB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RB: 79-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)

79-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş) CM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CM: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) LW: 80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmengen)

80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmengen) RW: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

LaLiga

GK: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 83-rated José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) RM: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CF: 84 -rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84 -rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) ST: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

85-rated Squad