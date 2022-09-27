How to complete OTW Di Maria SBC in FIFA 23

The first squad-building challenge (SBC) is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA added an 84-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Ángel Di María from Juventus on Sept. 26 that players can get as a reward for completing the SBC.

The OTW promotion releases players that can get further overall rating upgrades depending on their performance in real life. The featured players have transferred clubs during the offseason, which is the case with Di María, who left Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus.

EA didn’t upgrade any of his stats when you compare this new card to his gold version, though. Both cards have the same overall ratings. He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season.

OTW Di Maria’s skill ratings range from 87 to 48 with his Dribbling, Passing, Pace, and Shooting being the highest ones and his Physical and Defending being his lowest-rated skills.

To get this special card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Serie A. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with at least one player from Juventus. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad and no less than one player from Serie A.

To build these squads from scratch, you’ll have to pay from around 26,550 to 32,250 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. This is fairly priced considering it’s the first OTW SBC in the game.

If you complete both squads, you’ll receive one small electrum players pack and a small gold pack besides the OTW Di Maria card. You’ll have until the game launches on Sept. 30 to complete these squads and get this version of the untradeable card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch Ángel Di María SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)

82-rated Matthias Ginter (Freiburg) LB: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) RB: 82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CM: 82-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille)

82-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille) CM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) CM: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) LW: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RW: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated De Tomás (Rayo Vallecano)

Serie A