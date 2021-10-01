How to complete OTW Camavinga objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to complete four objectives to get this card.

EA Sports added a 78-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Camavinga’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but it has the same rating as his gold version. His future upgrade will depend on how well he and his team do in real-life games throughout the season.

His high skills are 80-rated Dribbling, 77-rated Physical, and 76-rated Passing. The devs also gave him a three-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

You can further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9) by applying the shadow chemistry style. You can also use the hunter chemistry style to increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (7). The style you choose just depends on how you play.

All of OTW Camavinga’s objectives can be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance mode. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn OTW Eduardo Camavinga.