How to complete Oldie but Goldie SBC in FIFA 20

EA Sports introduced one more squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today as part of the daily 12am CT content.

The Oldie but Goldie SBC allows you to pick an 87-rated flashback card once you complete it: Gervinho from Parma or Alexander Esswein from Hertha Berlin. It’ll be available until Thursday, April 9 and it costs around 55,000 FUT coins.

These cards aren’t game-changers, but you could still have fun using them to complete FUT objectives, Squad Battles, or Division Rivals. Both of the cards have three stars for their weak foot and skill moves, so that’s why they aren’t part of the meta.

To complete the Oldie but Goldie SBC, you’ll need an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 80 team chemistry, a minimum of two Bundesliga or Serie A players, and a Team of the Week (TOTW) or TOTW moments card.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. Right now, it costs 55,600 FUT coins on Xbox One, 59,400 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, and 53,900 FUT coins on PC.