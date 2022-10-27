How to complete Oct. 27’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete everything.

EA released a Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today.

EA selects some upcoming matches as the theme for this type of SBC, added every Thursday. It’s a great chance for players to get a lot of tradeable FUT packs as the reward for completing the squads.

The usual player item SBC only asks for a couple of conditions, but Marque Matchups are a bit more difficult than just a certain rating and a chemistry minimum. Marquee Matchups squads will also ask for silver cards, rare cards, or several players from the same club.

For example, the Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis squad requires a 72-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, at least four rare cards, one gold card, four players from the same nation, and one from both Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

Each solution offers a different reward ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 3, to complete four squads: SC Heerenveen vs. FC Utrecht, Union Berlin vs. M’gladbach, Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, and Manchester United vs. West Ham.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward SC Heerenveen vs. FC Utrecht A team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, at least two silver players, two different nationalities, two leagues, and one player from Eredivisie. Small electrum players packs Union Berlin vs. M’gladbach Squad with 18 chemistry minimum and silver leveled, no more than five players from the same club, at least two rare cards, plus two German players. Mixed players pack Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis 72-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, at least four rare cards, one gold card, four players from the same nation, and one from both Real Sociedad and Real Betis. Small prime gold players pack Manchester United vs. West Ham 75-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, one from Manchester United and West Ham, plus a maximum of six players from the same league. Prime electrum players pack

The amount of FUT coins you’ll have to spend to build these squads can vary a lot depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on. If you build them from scratch, it will cost you around 14,700 to 18,650 FUT coins. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a small rare gold players pack reward.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Oct. 27’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content.

How to complete Oct. 27’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

SC Heerenveen vs. FC Utrecht

GK: 63-rated Keziah Veendorp (FC Emmen)

63-rated Keziah Veendorp (FC Emmen) CB: 63-rated Wyatt Omsberg (Chicago Fire)

63-rated Wyatt Omsberg (Chicago Fire) CB: 50-rated Ben Collins (Wester United)

50-rated Ben Collins (Wester United) CB: 58-rated Lucas Bartlett (FC Dallas)

58-rated Lucas Bartlett (FC Dallas) LM: 65-rated Lucas Bartlett (Guaireña FC)

65-rated Lucas Bartlett (Guaireña FC) CM: 55-rated Luke Duzel (Wester United)

55-rated Luke Duzel (Wester United) CM: 58-rated Sebastian Pasquali (Western United)

58-rated Sebastian Pasquali (Western United) RM: 65-rated Janus Vivar (Universidad Católica del Ecuador)

65-rated Janus Vivar (Universidad Católica del Ecuador) CAM: 54-rated Nicholas Milanovic (West United)

54-rated Nicholas Milanovic (West United) ST: 65-rated Mauricio Affonso (River Plate Montevideo)

65-rated Mauricio Affonso (River Plate Montevideo) ST: 54-rated Noah Botic (Wester United)

Union Berlin vs. M’gladbach

GK: 75-rated Kai Wagner (Philadelphia)

75-rated Kai Wagner (Philadelphia) CB: 76-rated Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

76-rated Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) CB: 75-rated Óscar Duarte (Al-Wehda FC)

75-rated Óscar Duarte (Al-Wehda FC) CB: 75-rated Hyeon Soo Jang (Al Hilal)

75-rated Hyeon Soo Jang (Al Hilal) CDM: 78-rated Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al Shabab)

78-rated Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al Shabab) CDM: 76-rated Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal)

76-rated Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal) LM: 76-rated Naïm Sliti (Ettifaq FC)

76-rated Naïm Sliti (Ettifaq FC) RM: 77-rated Moussa Marega (Al Hilal)

77-rated Moussa Marega (Al Hilal) CAM: 77-rated Igor Coronado (Al Ittihad)

77-rated Igor Coronado (Al Ittihad) ST: 75-rated Léandre Tawamba (Al Taawoun)

75-rated Léandre Tawamba (Al Taawoun) ST: 78-rated Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal)

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis

GK: 60-rated Muslim Al Furayj (Al Fayha)

60-rated Muslim Al Furayj (Al Fayha) LB: 60-rated Hussain Salem (Al-Tai)

60-rated Hussain Salem (Al-Tai) CB: 82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CB: 58-rated Ibrahim Al Nakhli (Damac FC)

58-rated Ibrahim Al Nakhli (Damac FC) RB: 60-rated Hamad Al Jayzani (Al-Wehda FC)

60-rated Hamad Al Jayzani (Al-Wehda FC) CDM: 59-rated Bader Monshi (Damac FC)

59-rated Bader Monshi (Damac FC) LM: 82-rated André Onana (Internazionale)

82-rated André Onana (Internazionale) CM: 60-rated Alaa Al Hajji (Al-Wehda FC)

60-rated Alaa Al Hajji (Al-Wehda FC) RM: 82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) ST: 77-rated Moussa Marega (Al Hilal)

77-rated Moussa Marega (Al Hilal) ST: 58-rated Malek Al Abdulmunem (Al Fayha)

Manchester United vs. West Ham