How to complete NumbersUp Silver Stars Gordon’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 72-rated Festival of NumbersUp version of Anthony Gordon from Everton to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This player is a part of the NumbersUp and Silver Stars promotions, making this his first special version in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. The NumbersUp promo will upgrade a specific skill of players depending on which Adidas cleats they wear in real life. One of their skills will reach 99 by the end of the season.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Gordon’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 12pm CT.

EA greatly increased all of Gordon’s skills, including Defending (+20), Shooting (+11), Passing (+11), Physical (+10), Pace (+8), and his Defending (+5), when compared to his 67-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before this one, Gordon’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn NumbersUp Anthony Gordon Silver Stars.