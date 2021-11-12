How to complete NumbersUp Bergwijin’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to complete four objectives in one week.

EA Sports added an 84-rated NumbersUp version of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Bergwijn’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s part of a promo in partnership with sportswear brand Adidas. Players who wear one of the selected boots will reach 99 in one of their skills.

All of Bergwijn’s skills received a small upgrade, including his Pace (+7), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+4), Shooting (+4), Physical (+4). If you apply the finisher chemistry style, it will further increase his Shooting (+9) and Dribbling (+8).

All of NumbersUp Bergwijn’s objectives can be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up mode. There are four objectives in total and none of them require you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Friday, Nov. 19 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn NumbersUp Steven Bergwijn.