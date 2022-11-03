How to complete Nov. 3’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

EA releases SBCs themed around key matches of the upcoming week every Thursday. It’s a great chance for players to get a lot of tradeable FUT packs as the reward for completing the squads.

The conditions for this type of SBC go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. Marque Matchups are a bit more difficult asking for silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

For example, the Atlético Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol squad requires a squad with 18 chemistry minimum with no less than two silver players, four rare cards, five players from the same league, plus one player LaLiga.

Each solution offers a different reward ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 10, to complete four squads: Olympique de Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Atlético Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol, Juventus vs. Inter, and Chelsea vs. Arsenal.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Olympique de Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais A team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of four nationalities, at least three rare cards, two different clubs, and one French player. Gold pack Atlético Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol Squad with 18 chemistry minimum with no less than two silver players, four rare cards, five players from the same league, plus one player LaLiga. Premium gold pack Juventus vs. Inter 72-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, at least three players from the same nation, two players from Serie A, one player from both Juventus and Internazionale, and no more than five players from the same club. Premium mixed players pack Chelsea vs. Arsenal 75-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no less than three rare cards, four different clubs, plus one player from both Chelsea and Arsenal. Prime electrum players pack

If you don’t have the necessary cards to build those cards, it will cost you around 13,700 to 18,650 FUT coins to build them from scratch. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a rare mixed players pack reward.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Nov. 3’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content.

How to complete Nov. 3’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Olympique de Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais

GK: 70-rated Nikola Vasilj (St. Pauli)

70-rated Nikola Vasilj (St. Pauli) CB: 63-rated Žan Zaletel (Viborg FF)

63-rated Žan Zaletel (Viborg FF) CB: 69-rated Adnan Kovačević (Ferencvárosi TC)

69-rated Adnan Kovačević (Ferencvárosi TC) CB: 55-rated Aljaž Tavcar (Ascoli)

55-rated Aljaž Tavcar (Ascoli) CDM: 61-rated Melvin Ramusović (FC Heidenheim)

61-rated Melvin Ramusović (FC Heidenheim) CDM: 62-rated Amer Ordagić (Sandefjord)

62-rated Amer Ordagić (Sandefjord) RM: 63-rated Leo Mikić (SV Ried)

63-rated Leo Mikić (SV Ried) LM: 53-rated Belmin Beganovic (SV Ried)

53-rated Belmin Beganovic (SV Ried) CAM: 59-rated Dominik Bilogrevic (SC Paderborn 07)

59-rated Dominik Bilogrevic (SC Paderborn 07) ST: 63-rated Marko Kolar (Wisła Płock)

63-rated Marko Kolar (Wisła Płock) ST: 63-rated Arnaud Luzayadio (FC Emmen)

Atlético Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol

GK: 60-rated Sorin Mogoșanu (FC U Craiova 1948)

60-rated Sorin Mogoșanu (FC U Craiova 1948) LB: 61-rated Ionuț Burnea (CS Mioveni)

61-rated Ionuț Burnea (CS Mioveni) CB: 57-rated Dan Sîrbu (FC Farul Constanta)

57-rated Dan Sîrbu (FC Farul Constanta) CB: 57-rated Nicolas Popescu (FC Voluntari)

57-rated Nicolas Popescu (FC Voluntari) RB: 66-rated Andrei Tofan (FC Argeș)

66-rated Andrei Tofan (FC Argeș) CM: 64-rated Catalin Itu (CFR 1907 Cluj)

64-rated Catalin Itu (CFR 1907 Cluj) CM: 64-rated Ionuț Șerban (FC Argeș)

64-rated Ionuț Șerban (FC Argeș) CM: 64-rated Vlad Achim (FC U Craiova 1948)

64-rated Vlad Achim (FC U Craiova 1948) LW: 69-rated Florinel Coman (FCSB)

69-rated Florinel Coman (FCSB) RW: 57-rated Adrian Gîdea (CFR 1907 Cluj)

57-rated Adrian Gîdea (CFR 1907 Cluj) ST: 79-rated Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)

Juventus vs. Inter

GK: 82-rated André Onana (Internazionale)

82-rated André Onana (Internazionale) LB: 60-rated Ian Bermingham (St. Pats)

60-rated Ian Bermingham (St. Pats) CB: 59-rated David Webster (Finn Harps)

59-rated David Webster (Finn Harps) CB: 60-rated Joe Redmond (St. Pats)

60-rated Joe Redmond (St. Pats) RB: 59-rated Gary Boylan (Finn Harps)

59-rated Gary Boylan (Finn Harps) LM: 56-rated Mark Timlin (Finn Harps)

56-rated Mark Timlin (Finn Harps) CM: 76-rated Vitaliy Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv)

76-rated Vitaliy Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv) CM: 77-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

77-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) RM: 81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CF: 80-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale)

80-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale) ST: 50-rated Luke Rudden (Finn Harps)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal