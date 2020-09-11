How to complete New Transfer Werner objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You don't want to miss this card if you're still playing FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a New Transfer 95-rated version of Timo Werner from Chelsea to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

The German has received several different versions during the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle, including a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 97-rated card for his last season with RB Leipzig. Werner earned this New Transfer version because he was transferred from RB Leipzig to Chelsea after the 2019-20 soccer season ended.

This New Transfer version isn’t the best Werner card available in Ultimate Team. EA has slightly downgraded some of his stats, including Passing (-4), Shooting (-2), and Dribbling (-2), when compared to Werner’s TOTSSF 97-rated version, which was added in May.

New Transfer Werner’s objectives will expire on Sept. 25. Only one of the objectives requires you to win the matches while completing them, though.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn New Transfer Werner.