How to complete New Transfer Rodrigo SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated version of Rodrigo Moreno from Leeds United today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the second special card that Rodrigo has received in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and he earned it because he was transferred from Valencia to Leeds United in August. EA has boosted all of Rodrigo’s stats, including Defending (+9), Shooting (+8), Physical (+7), Passing (+7), and Dribbling (+5), when you compare this new card to Rodrigo’s 88-rated FUT Birthday version, which was added in April.

This SBC comes at a high price, around 150,000 FUT coins on any platform, but New Transfer Rodrigo is a powerful card. If you want to complete New Transfer Rodrigo SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier. This SBC will expire on Sept. 16.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete New Transfer Rodrigo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.