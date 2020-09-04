How to complete New Transfer Meunier SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This card is one of the best full backs available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports introduced a 94-rated version of Thomas Meunier from Borussia Dortmund today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the Belgian player’s second special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and he earned it because he was transferred from Paris Saint-Germain to Borussia Dortmund in June. EA has boosted all of Meunier’s stats, including Dribbling (+4), Physical (+2), Defending (+2), and Pace (+2), when you compare this new card to Meunier’s 93-rated Summer Heat version, which was only added to FUT Draft mode in July.

This SBC comes at a great price, around 50,000 FUT coins on any platform, for a powerful card. If you want to complete New Transfer Meunier SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 81-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga. This SBC will expire on Sept. 11.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete New Transfer Meunier SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.