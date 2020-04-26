How to complete Moments Leon Goretzka SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added today one more squad-building challenge (SBC) into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Moments Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich is the second “community champion,” a feature introduced during the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo that’ll reward footballers for their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Goretzka gained a special card due to the #WeKickCorona charity initiative, which raised more than $4.2 million to those who need. His 91-rated Moments card has been significantly boosted when compared to his 84-rated base gold one. The most improved stats are Shooting (+13), Dribbling (+10), and Defending (+9).

With the engine chemistry style, Moments Goretzka becomes a superb 96-rated center mid according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. But you can also try an anchor or a shadow, depending on what you’re looking for.

More than €3.9 million raised for those that need it most right now 👏👏👏



Community Champions SBC Leon Goretzka is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/wBniadYTaL — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 26, 2020

This SBC has no expiration date, meaning that it’ll be there for the rest of the game, which allows players to craft cards to complete it instead of buying all in once. He has plenty of quality links including the Moments Jérôme Boateng from Bayern Munich, which is also a SBC available for the rest of FIFA 20.

The downside of Moments Goretzka is that he costs a fairly bit of FUT coins. The SBC requires you to turn in three different squads, an 87-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and one inform minimum; an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one German player and one inform minimum; and an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the Bundesliga, and one inform minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments Goretzka right now, according to FUTBIN. The SBC is costing 516,850 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 474,850 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 554,45 FUT coins on PC.

Germany

GK: David De Gea 89-rated (Manchester United)

David De Gea 89-rated (Manchester United) LB: Dušan Tadić 86-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 86-rated (Ajax) CB: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) CB: David Silva 88-rated (Manchester City)

David Silva 88-rated (Manchester City) RB: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) CDM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio) CDM: Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Bundesliga

GK: David De Gea 89-rated (Manchester United)

David De Gea 89-rated (Manchester United) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal)

Raúl Albiol 83-rated (Villarreal) CB: Javi Martínez 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 86-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Jesús Navas 82-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 82-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) LM: Ederson 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson 88-rated (Manchester City) CM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: David Silva 88-rated (Manchester City)

David Silva 88-rated (Manchester City) RM: Suso 82-rated (Milan)

Suso 82-rated (Milan) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

87-rated squad