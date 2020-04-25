How to complete Moments Laporte objectives

EA Sports introduced a new version of Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The French center back gained a Moments cards due to his gesture in raising funds for frontline healthcare workers. EA will be selecting a few players that “went above and beyond in their communities during the COVID-19 crisis” and release a Moments card achievable through in-game objectives, in the case of Laporte, or squad-building challenges (SBC).

The first community champion received a fair boost compared to his 87-rated base gold card. The most boosted stat is his Pace (+10), but you’ll still need to apply the shadow chemistry style to him if you want to make him usable at this stage of the game.

All class, both on and off the pitch. We recognize Aymeric Laporte for his thoughtfulness during these difficult times as our first Community Champion. Objectives now available in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/bPYO4MMHR0 — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 25, 2020

Moments Laporte’s objectives will be available during the next seven days and you’ll have to complete them through Division Rivals matches. Some of the objectives require you to also win the match, but not all of them.

Here’s all the four objectives required to complete Moments Laporte in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.