How to complete Moments Ings SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is almost a perfect attacker for the current stage of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a Moments 93-rated version of Danny Ings from Southampton today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This special card can be completed until June 13. Ings gained this Moments card to celebrate his incredible goal against Tottenham in January 2020 for the Premier League. The English attacker got rid of the Spurs’ defender with a flick and scored.

Moments Ings’s stats were massively boosted compared to his 76-rated base gold version. EA gave him more Pace (+19), Shooting (+22), Physical (+23), and Passing (+21), amongst other stats. Moments Ings also was upgraded to four starts skill moves and weak foot, which makes him a dangerous striker.

Since Ings is from the Premier League, there are several cards that you can use to link him, including a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Moments 92-rated version of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, which’ll strong link with Moments Ings and is available for free through in-game objectives until June 19.

The downside of Moments Ings is that the SBC is a touch expensive for an untradeable card at this stage of the game, probably because so many players rock a Premier League squad in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Moments Ings SBC is costing around 250,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and 280,000 FUT coins on PC, at the moment.

To complete Moments Ings SBC you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from England. The second solution requires an 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum, and one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments Ings SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

The Three Lions

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Porto)

Pizzi 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton)

Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton) CM: Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Serge Gnabry 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Timo Werner 86-rated (RB Leipzig)

Premier League