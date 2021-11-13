How to complete Mid Icon Klose SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have almost one month to get this recordist player.

EA Sports added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 9 for Mid Icon Miroslav Klose. This item is available through the SBC menu in the game.

The Mid Icon Klose card was originally released in FIFA 21 on Aug. 31, but it only got an SBC in FIFA 22 this month along with 85-rated Jay-Jay Okocha. Klose is a former attacker who’s considered to be one of the best strikers of his generation and holds the record for most goals scored in FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The 89-rated Mid Icon Klose has three-star skills moves and four-star weak foot with high skills, like his 87-rated Shooting, 83-rated Pace, and 81-rated Dribbling. His only low skill is his 42-rated Defending.

If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6), which make his meta gaming skills even more powerful. It’ll even maximize his Finishing and Volleys stat.

If you get this card, it will offer strong links with legendary players from around the world, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradona, 96-rated Ronaldo, 96-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 94-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Klose costs around 174,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 185,000 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (232,000 FUT coins). Since it’s an Icon card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his skills.

This Mid Icon Klose SBC will be available until Dec. 8. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Die Roten, League Legend, League Finesse, and Salto-Klose. That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do everything if you get an early start. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Born Legend Bronze rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Rising Star Silver rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Die Roten 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from Bayern Munich. Small gold players pack League Legend 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. Small rare mixed players pack League Finesse 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Serie A. Prime mixed players pack Salto-Klose 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany. Prime electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Mid Icon Miroslav Klose SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Rosario Latouchent—64-rated (Nancy)

Rosario Latouchent—64-rated (Nancy) CB: Louis Bury—62-rated (Pau FC)

Louis Bury—62-rated (Pau FC) CB: Youssoupha N’Diaye—64-rated (Paris FC)

Youssoupha N’Diaye—64-rated (Paris FC) CB: Julien Le Cardinal—64-rated (SC Bastia)

Julien Le Cardinal—64-rated (SC Bastia) CDM: Younès Kaabouni—64-rated (FCSM)

Younès Kaabouni—64-rated (FCSM) CDM: Tristan Muyumba—64-rated (EA Guingamp)

Tristan Muyumba—64-rated (EA Guingamp) LM: Evens Joseph—61-rated (SM Caen)

Evens Joseph—61-rated (SM Caen) RM: Eddy Sylvestre—64-rated (Pau FC)

Eddy Sylvestre—64-rated (Pau FC) CAM : Louis Carnot—62-rated (EA Guingamp)

: Louis Carnot—62-rated (EA Guingamp) ST: Adil Taoui—64-rated (SC Bastia)

Adil Taoui—64-rated (SC Bastia) ST: Mathis Lachuer—61-rated (Amiens SC)

Rising Star

GK: Joher Khadim Rassoul—69-rated (Adana Demirspor)

Joher Khadim Rassoul—69-rated (Adana Demirspor) LB: Ervin Zukanović—71-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Ervin Zukanović—71-rated (Karagümrük SK) CB: Marcel Tisserand—72-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Marcel Tisserand—72-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Victor Nelsson—73-rated (Galatasaray)

Victor Nelsson—73-rated (Galatasaray) RB: Papy Djilobodji—73-rated (Gaziantep)

Papy Djilobodji—73-rated (Gaziantep) CDM: Sebastian Holmén—72-rated (Çaykur Rizespor)

Sebastian Holmén—72-rated (Çaykur Rizespor) LM: Edgar Miguel Ié—73-rated (Trabzonspor)

Edgar Miguel Ié—73-rated (Trabzonspor) CM: Samba Camara—67-rated (Sivasspor)

Samba Camara—67-rated (Sivasspor) CM: Wallace Fortuna Santos—72-rated (Yeni Malatyaspor)

Wallace Fortuna Santos—72-rated (Yeni Malatyaspor) RM: Stefano Denswil—72-rated (Trabzonspor)

Stefano Denswil—72-rated (Trabzonspor) ST: Mustapha Yatabaré—71-rated (Sivasspor)

Die Roten

GK: Kevin Trapp—82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp—82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: José Tasende—83-rated (RB Leipzig)

José Tasende—83-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Niklas Süle—82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Niklas Süle—82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Edmond Tapsoba—81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Edmond Tapsoba—81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Denzel Dumfries—82-rated (Internazionale)

Denzel Dumfries—82-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Daniel Carvajal—82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Carvajal—82-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Christian Eriksen—82-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen—82-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Fabián Ruiz Peña—82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz Peña—82-rated (Napoli) CAM: Isco Suárez—82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez—82-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: TOTW Óliver Torres Muñoz—81-rated (Sevilla)

TOTW Óliver Torres Muñoz—81-rated (Sevilla) ST: Paco Alcácer—81-rated (Villarreal)

League Legend

GK: Salvatore Sirigu—82-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu—82-rated (Genoa) CB: Francesco Acerbi—83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi—83-rated (Lazio) CB: Alessio Romagnoli—82-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli—82-rated (Milan) CB: Simon Kjær—83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær—83-rated (Milan) LM: TOTW Vincenzo Grifo—82-rated (Freiburg)

TOTW Vincenzo Grifo—82-rated (Freiburg) CM: Axel Witsel—83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel—83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Arthur Melo—83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Melo—83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Federico Chiesa—83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Federico Chiesa—83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LF: Thorgan Hazard—82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard—82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RF: Leroy Sané—84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané—84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Andrej Kramarić—83-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

League Finesse

GK: Mike Maignan—84-rated (Milan)

Mike Maignan—84-rated (Milan) LB: Lucas Digne—84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne—84-rated (Everton) CB: Francesco Acerbi—83-rated (SS Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi—83-rated (SS Lazio) CB: Gerard Piqué Bernabeu—84-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué Bernabeu—84-rated (Barcelona) RB: Jesús Navas González—84-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas González—84-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Nicolò Barella—84-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella—84-rated (Internazionale) LM: Robin Gosens—83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens—83-rated (Atalanta) RM: Josip Iličić—84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić—84-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Dries Mertens—84-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens—84-rated (Napoli) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović—84-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović—84-rated (Milan) ST: TOTW Giovanni—Simeone 84-rated (Hellas Verona)

Salto-Klose