How to complete Mid Icon Klose SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 9 for Mid Icon Miroslav Klose. This item is available through the SBC menu in the game.
The Mid Icon Klose card was originally released in FIFA 21 on Aug. 31, but it only got an SBC in FIFA 22 this month along with 85-rated Jay-Jay Okocha. Klose is a former attacker who’s considered to be one of the best strikers of his generation and holds the record for most goals scored in FIFA World Cup tournaments.
The 89-rated Mid Icon Klose has three-star skills moves and four-star weak foot with high skills, like his 87-rated Shooting, 83-rated Pace, and 81-rated Dribbling. His only low skill is his 42-rated Defending.
If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6), which make his meta gaming skills even more powerful. It’ll even maximize his Finishing and Volleys stat.
If you get this card, it will offer strong links with legendary players from around the world, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradona, 96-rated Ronaldo, 96-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 94-rated Ferenc Puskás.
This version of Klose costs around 174,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 185,000 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (232,000 FUT coins). Since it’s an Icon card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his skills.
This Mid Icon Klose SBC will be available until Dec. 8. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Die Roten, League Legend, League Finesse, and Salto-Klose. That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do everything if you get an early start. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Born Legend
|Bronze rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum.
|Two rare gold players pack
|Rising Star
|Silver rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum.
|Two rare gold players pack
|Die Roten
|82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from Bayern Munich.
|Small gold players pack
|League Legend
|83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga.
|Small rare mixed players pack
|League Finesse
|84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Serie A.
|Prime mixed players pack
|Salto-Klose
|86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany.
|Prime electrum players pack
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Mid Icon Miroslav Klose SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Born Legend
- GK: Rosario Latouchent—64-rated (Nancy)
- CB: Louis Bury—62-rated (Pau FC)
- CB: Youssoupha N’Diaye—64-rated (Paris FC)
- CB: Julien Le Cardinal—64-rated (SC Bastia)
- CDM: Younès Kaabouni—64-rated (FCSM)
- CDM: Tristan Muyumba—64-rated (EA Guingamp)
- LM: Evens Joseph—61-rated (SM Caen)
- RM: Eddy Sylvestre—64-rated (Pau FC)
- CAM: Louis Carnot—62-rated (EA Guingamp)
- ST: Adil Taoui—64-rated (SC Bastia)
- ST: Mathis Lachuer—61-rated (Amiens SC)
Rising Star
- GK: Joher Khadim Rassoul—69-rated (Adana Demirspor)
- LB: Ervin Zukanović—71-rated (Karagümrük SK)
- CB: Marcel Tisserand—72-rated (Fenerbahçe)
- CB: Victor Nelsson—73-rated (Galatasaray)
- RB: Papy Djilobodji—73-rated (Gaziantep)
- CDM: Sebastian Holmén—72-rated (Çaykur Rizespor)
- LM: Edgar Miguel Ié—73-rated (Trabzonspor)
- CM: Samba Camara—67-rated (Sivasspor)
- CM: Wallace Fortuna Santos—72-rated (Yeni Malatyaspor)
- RM: Stefano Denswil—72-rated (Trabzonspor)
- ST: Mustapha Yatabaré—71-rated (Sivasspor)
Die Roten
- GK: Kevin Trapp—82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- LB: José Tasende—83-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Niklas Süle—82-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CB: Edmond Tapsoba—81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RB: Denzel Dumfries—82-rated (Internazionale)
- CDM: Daniel Carvajal—82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CDM: Christian Eriksen—82-rated (Internazionale)
- CAM: Fabián Ruiz Peña—82-rated (Napoli)
- CAM: Isco Suárez—82-rated (Real Madrid)
- CAM: TOTW Óliver Torres Muñoz—81-rated (Sevilla)
- ST: Paco Alcácer—81-rated (Villarreal)
League Legend
- GK: Salvatore Sirigu—82-rated (Genoa)
- CB: Francesco Acerbi—83-rated (Lazio)
- CB: Alessio Romagnoli—82-rated (Milan)
- CB: Simon Kjær—83-rated (Milan)
- LM: TOTW Vincenzo Grifo—82-rated (Freiburg)
- CM: Axel Witsel—83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Arthur Melo—83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
- RM: Federico Chiesa—83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
- LF: Thorgan Hazard—82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RF: Leroy Sané—84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- ST: Andrej Kramarić—83-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)
League Finesse
- GK: Mike Maignan—84-rated (Milan)
- LB: Lucas Digne—84-rated (Everton)
- CB: Francesco Acerbi—83-rated (SS Lazio)
- CB: Gerard Piqué Bernabeu—84-rated (Barcelona)
- RB: Jesús Navas González—84-rated (Sevilla)
- CDM: Nicolò Barella—84-rated (Internazionale)
- LM: Robin Gosens—83-rated (Atalanta)
- RM: Josip Iličić—84-rated (Atalanta)
- CAM: Dries Mertens—84-rated (Napoli)
- ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović—84-rated (Milan)
- ST: TOTW Giovanni—Simeone 84-rated (Hellas Verona)
Salto-Klose
- GK: Hugo Lloris—87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- LB: Kasper Schmeichel—85-rated (Leicester City)
- CB: Harry Maguire—84-rated (Manchester United)
- CB: Thiago Silva—85-rated (Chelsea)
- RB: João Cancelo—86-rated (Manchester City)
- LM: Robin Gosens—83-rated (Atalanta)
- CM: Wilfred Ndidi—85-rated (Leicester City)
- RM: Riyad Mahrez—86-rated (Manchester City)
- CAM: Toni Kroos—88-rated (Real Madrid)
- CAM: Daniel Parejo Muñoz—86-rated (Villarreal)
- ST: Edinson Cavani—85-rated (Manchester United)