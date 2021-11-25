How to complete Mid Icon Čech SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 22 for Mid Icon Petr Čech. This item is available through the SBC menu in the game.

The Mid Icon Čech card was originally released in FIFA 21 on Aug. 31, but it only got an SBC in FIFA 22 this month along with 88-rated Emmanuel Petit. He’s one the most recent player to retire featured in an Icon SBC in FIFA 22.

Čech is a former Czech goalkeeper who played for clubs like Rennes, Chelsea, and Arsenal before retiring in 2019. He’s considered to be one the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history and continues to defend goals—but in ice hockey, for the Guildford Phoenix team.

The 88-rated Mid Icon Čech has only one-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. He has high goalkeeper skills, though, like his 89-rated Positioning, 88-rated Reflexes, and 87-rated Shooting. His only low skill is his 51-rated Speed.

If you get this card, it will offer strong links with other legendary players from around the world, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradona, 96-rated Ronaldo, 96-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 94-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This Mid Icon Čech SBC will be available until Dec. 20. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, The Blues’ Wall, League Finesse, and League Legend.

SBC Conditions Reward Born Legend Bronze rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Rising Star Silver rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Top-notch 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small gold players pack The Blues’ Wall 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Chelsea. Premium mixed players pack League Finesse 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Small prime gold players pack League Legend 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Premier League. Rare electrum players pack

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have a whole month to do everything if you get an early start. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

This version of Čech costs around 222,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 262,000 on Xbox, and is more expensive on PC (290,000 FUT coins). Since it’s an Icon card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his skills.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Mid Icon Petr Čech SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Jordan Moore-Taylor 64-rated (Forest Green)

Jordan Moore-Taylor 64-rated (Forest Green) CB: Jordan Turnbull 64-rated (Salford City)

Jordan Turnbull 64-rated (Salford City) CB: James Perch 64-rated (Mansfield Town)

James Perch 64-rated (Mansfield Town) CB: Jordan Tunnicliffe 64-rated (Crawley Town)

Jordan Tunnicliffe 64-rated (Crawley Town) CDM: Jason Lowe 64-rated (Salford City)

Jason Lowe 64-rated (Salford City) CDM: George Maris 64-rated (Mansfield Town)

George Maris 64-rated (Mansfield Town) LM: Jermaine Hylton 64-rated (Newport County)

Jermaine Hylton 64-rated (Newport County) RM: George Thomson 64-rated (Harrogate Town)

George Thomson 64-rated (Harrogate Town) CAM : Zach Clough 64-rated (Carlisle United)

: Zach Clough 64-rated (Carlisle United) ST: Danny Johnson 64-rated (Mansfield Town)

Danny Johnson 64-rated (Mansfield Town) ST: Brett Pitman 64-rated (Bristol Rovers)

Rising Star

GK: Simon Piesinger 65-rated (Randers)

Simon Piesinger 65-rated (Randers) LB: Frederik Tingager 69-rated (Aarhus AGF)

Frederik Tingager 69-rated (Aarhus AGF) CB: Yann Aurel Bisseck 66-rated (Aarhus AGF)

Yann Aurel Bisseck 66-rated (Aarhus AGF) CB: Ruben Gabrielsen 69-rated (København)

Ruben Gabrielsen 69-rated (København) RB: Denis Kolinger 66-rated (Vejle Boldklub)

Denis Kolinger 66-rated (Vejle Boldklub) CDM: Ryan Porteous 69-rated (Hibernian)

Ryan Porteous 69-rated (Hibernian) LM: Michael Johnston 69-rated (Celtic)

Michael Johnston 69-rated (Celtic) CM: Nir Bitton 69-rated (Celtic)

Nir Bitton 69-rated (Celtic) CM: Darren McGregor 65-rated (Hibernian)

Darren McGregor 65-rated (Hibernian) RM: Martin Boyle 70-rated (Hibernian)

Martin Boyle 70-rated (Hibernian) ST: Declan Gallagher 68-rated (Aberdeen)

Top-notch

GK: Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Dakonam Djené 81-rated (Getafe)

Dakonam Djené 81-rated (Getafe) CB: Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Sevilla)

Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Sevilla) RB: Gareth Bale 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale 82-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Rodrigo Javier De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Rodrigo Javier De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) RM: TOTW Enis Bardhi 82-rated (Levante UD)

TOTW Enis Bardhi 82-rated (Levante UD) CAM: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Paco Alcácer 81-rated (Villarreal)

The Blues’ Wall

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) RB: Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale)

Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Arthur Oliveira Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Oliveira Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Dejan Kulusevski 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Dejan Kulusevski 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: TOTW Maximilian Arnold 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

TOTW Maximilian Arnold 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

League Finesse

GK: David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United)

David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United) LB: Luke Shaw 84-rated (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco)

Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco) RB: TOTW Giovanni Simeone 84-rated (Hellas Verona)

TOTW Giovanni Simeone 84-rated (Hellas Verona) LM: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) CM: Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool) RM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Kai Havertz 84-rated (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz 84-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea) ST: Timo Werner 84-rated (Chelsea)

League Legend