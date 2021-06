How to complete Marquee Matchups from week 36 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For week 36, EA selected four matchups: Brazil vs. Ecuador, Uruguay vs. Paraguay, Belgium vs. Croatia, and Spain vs. Portugal. You’ll have until Thursday, June 10 to complete them before a new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Brazil vs. Ecuador SBC will reward players with a jumbo premium gold pack. Uruguay vs. Paraguay will give you a small rare gold players pack, while Belgium vs. Croatia grants a rare mixed players pack. Spain vs. Portugal will reward you with a premium gold players pack. Once you’ve completed all four, EA will grant you a prime gold players pack. You’ll generally spend around 40,000 to 50,000 FUT coins, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

All of these SBCs will require different teams with a minimum rating, chemistry, and at least some players from a specific league or club. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marque Matchups from week 36 right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Brazil vs. Ecuador

GK: Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta)

Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta) LB: Nicholas Mickelson 62-rated (Strømsgodset IF)

Nicholas Mickelson 62-rated (Strømsgodset IF) CB: Rafael Tolói 77-rated (Atalanta)

Rafael Tolói 77-rated (Atalanta) CB: Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli) RB: Andrea Conti 77-rated (Parma)

Andrea Conti 77-rated (Parma) CDM: Remo Freuler 78-rated (Atalanta)

Remo Freuler 78-rated (Atalanta) CM: Mikkel Maigaard 63-rated (Strømsgodset IF)

Mikkel Maigaard 63-rated (Strømsgodset IF) CM: Hernani Azevedo 75-rated (Parma)

Hernani Azevedo 75-rated (Parma) LW: Lucas Andersen 76-rated (Aalborg BK)

Lucas Andersen 76-rated (Aalborg BK) RW: Tobias Klysner 54-rated (Randers FC)

Tobias Klysner 54-rated (Randers FC) ST: Patrick Mortensen 70-rated (Aarhus AGF)

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

GK: Sinan Bolat 75-rated (Gent)

Sinan Bolat 75-rated (Gent) LB: Lucas Olaza 77-rated (Valladolid)

Lucas Olaza 77-rated (Valladolid) CB: Clinton Mata 77-rated (Club Brugge)

Clinton Mata 77-rated (Club Brugge) CB: Michael Ngadeu 76-rated (Gent)

Michael Ngadeu 76-rated (Gent) RB: Daniel Muñoz 75-rated (Genk)

Daniel Muñoz 75-rated (Genk) CDM: Éder Balanta 76-rated (Club Brugge)

Éder Balanta 76-rated (Club Brugge) CDM: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 76-rated (Gent)

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 76-rated (Gent) LM: Facundo Waller 75-rated (Pumas)

Facundo Waller 75-rated (Pumas) RM: Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers)

Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers) CF: Bas Dost 78-rated (Club Brugge)

Bas Dost 78-rated (Club Brugge) ST: Radamel Falcao García 80-rated (Galatasaray)

Belgium vs. Croatia

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Filip Novák 78-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Filip Novák 78-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo)

Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo) CB: Merih Demiral 76-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Merih Demiral 76-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Arjen Robben 80-rated (Groningen)

Arjen Robben 80-rated (Groningen) CDM: Irfan Can Kahveci 76-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Irfan Can Kahveci 76-rated (Fenerbahçe) CDM: Pablo Rosario 75-rated (PSV)

Pablo Rosario 75-rated (PSV) CAM: Nacer Chadli 78-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Nacer Chadli 78-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CAM: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) CAM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) ST: Salomón Rondón 77-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Spain vs. Portugal