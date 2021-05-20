How to complete Marquee Matchups from week 34 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can really profit from Marquee Matchups if you don't spend more coins than necessary to complete them.

EA Sports has added a new set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and create SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For week 34, EA selected four matchups: Angers vs. Lille, Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, and Atalanta vs. Milan. You’ll have until Thursday, May 27 to complete them.

The Angers vs. Lille SBC will reward players with a jumbo gold pack. Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid will give you a premium electrum players pack, while Aston Villa vs. Chelsea grants another prime electrum players pack. Atalanta vs. Milan will reward you with a premium gold players pack. Once you’ve completed all four, EA will grant you a mega pack. You’ll generally spend around 40,000 to 50,000 FUT coins if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

All of those SBCs will require different teams with a minimum rating, chemistry, and at least some players from a specific league or club. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marque Matchups from week 34 right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Angers vs. Lille

GK: Ross Munro 52-rated (Ross County)

Ross Munro 52-rated (Ross County) LB: Reece James 69-rated (Doncaster)

Reece James 69-rated (Doncaster) CB: Barry Maguire 58-rated (Motherwell)

Barry Maguire 58-rated (Motherwell) CB: Bevis Mugabi 60-rated (Motherwell)

Bevis Mugabi 60-rated (Motherwell) RB: Fernando Muslera 82-rated (Galatasaray)

Fernando Muslera 82-rated (Galatasaray) LM: Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley)

Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley) CM: Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham United)

Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham United) CM: Tom Davies 75-rated (Everton)

Tom Davies 75-rated (Everton) RM: Jóhann Guðmundsson 77-rated (Burnley)

Jóhann Guðmundsson 77-rated (Burnley) ST: Nicolas De Préville (Bourdeaux)

Nicolas De Préville (Bourdeaux) ST: Jimmy Briand 75-rated (Bourdeaux)

Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid

GK: Sergio Rico 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Rico 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Jesús Vallejo 76-rated (Granada)

Jesús Vallejo 76-rated (Granada) CB: Gérman Sánchez 77-rated (Granada)

Gérman Sánchez 77-rated (Granada) CB: Sergio Postigo 75-rated (Levante)

Sergio Postigo 75-rated (Levante) LM: Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres)

Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres) CM: Guido Pizarro 77-rated (Tigres)

Guido Pizarro 77-rated (Tigres) CM: Vladimír Darida 77-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Vladimír Darida 77-rated (Hertha Berlin) RM: Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolsfburg)

Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolsfburg) LW: Roberto Alvarado 76-rated (Cruz Azul)

Roberto Alvarado 76-rated (Cruz Azul) RW: Marlos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) ST: Junior Moraes 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

GK: Guilherme 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Guilherme 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) LB: Enes Ünal 75-rated (Getafe)

Enes Ünal 75-rated (Getafe) CB: Pablo 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Pablo 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CB: Vedran Córluka 79-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Vedran Córluka 79-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) RB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CM: Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CM: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) LW: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) RW: Anwar El Ghazi 75-rated (Aston Villa)

Anwar El Ghazi 75-rated (Aston Villa) ST: Ante Budimir 76-rated (Osasuna)

Atalanta vs. Milan