How to complete Marin’s Silver Star set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get a 74-rated Inform version of Razvan Marin from Empoli by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

The devs made a great upgrade to Marin’s Defending (+11), Physical (+10), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+7), and Passing (+5) compared to his 73-rated original silver card.

As usual, all of Marin’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Players can further increase Marin’s Pace (+8) and Defending (+7) by applying the shadow chemistry style when they use this card on their team.

This Silver Stars set of objectives will expire after Feb. 8, so you have one week to complete everything. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Razvan Marin in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: