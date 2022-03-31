How to complete March 30’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today and get a good number of player packs as a reward.

Every Thursday, EA releases an SBC with four squads based on real-life soccer matches. EA selects some key games of the week and rewards players with tradeable FUT packs. This week’s solutions are based on different league matches.

You’ll have to complete four squads: Rangers FC vs. Celtic FC, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC, and Piemonte Calcio vs. Inter. This type of SBC is different from the special player items one, however. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known rating and chemistry minimum.

The Rangers FC vs. Celtic FC squad, for example, requires you to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no more than four different nations, at least four players from the same league, and one player from Scottish Premiership (SPFL). Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold players pack.

You’ll also be rewarded with different player packs for each squad you build, ranging from small rare gold players packs to premium electrum players packs. Those who complete all of the segments will also receive a mega pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Rangers FC vs. Celtic FC 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no more than four different nations, at least four players from the same league, and one player from Scottish Premiership (SPFL). Gold players pack Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, a maximum of six leagues, and at least one player from both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Jumbo premium gold pack Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, no less than four clubs, four players from the same league, and two players from both Barcelona and Sevilla. Prime electrum players pack Piemonte Calcio vs. Inter 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, at least five different nationalities, and one player from both Piemonte Calcio and Internazionale. Premium gold players pack

If you complete all four solutions, you’ll also be rewarded with a prime gold players pack. If you buy all the cards necessary to build all of those squads, you’ll spend around 28,150 to 38,800 FUT coins on the FUT market. This SBC will be available for one week, until April 7, so you have time to craft the cards you need as well.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March 30’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rangers FC vs. Celtic FC

GK: 75-rated Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AlK)

75-rated Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AlK) CB: 80-rated Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United)

80-rated Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) CB: 54-rated Hannes Sveijer (IK Sirius)

54-rated Hannes Sveijer (IK Sirius) CB: 75-rated Pontus Jansson (Brentford)

75-rated Pontus Jansson (Brentford) LM: 75-rated Sam Larsson (Dalian Pro)

75-rated Sam Larsson (Dalian Pro) CM: 76-rated Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)

76-rated Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) CM: 75-rated Kristoffer Olsson (RSC Anderlecht)

75-rated Kristoffer Olsson (RSC Anderlecht) RM: 76-rated Moberg Karlsson (Urawa Reds)

76-rated Moberg Karlsson (Urawa Reds) LW: 76-rated Steven Davis (Rangers)

76-rated Steven Davis (Rangers) RW: 60-rated Isak Jansson (Kalmar FF)

60-rated Isak Jansson (Kalmar FF) ST: 75-rated Berg (IFK G)

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

GK: 75-rated José de Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul)

75-rated José de Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul) LB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CB: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 75-rated Luis Abram (Cruz Azul)

75-rated Luis Abram (Cruz Azul) RB: 75-rated Fernando Navarro (Pachuca)

75-rated Fernando Navarro (Pachuca) LM: 77-rated Yeferson Soteldo (Tigres)

77-rated Yeferson Soteldo (Tigres) CM: 75-rated Guido Pizarro (Tigres)

75-rated Guido Pizarro (Tigres) CM: 77-rated Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna)

77-rated Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna) RM: 76-rated Luis Quiñones (Tigres)

76-rated Luis Quiñones (Tigres) CF: 76-rated Julio Furch (Atlas)

76-rated Julio Furch (Atlas) ST: 75-rated Vincent Janssen (Rayados)

Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC

GK: 76-rated Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

76-rated Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) LB: 78-rated Lucas Olaza (Elche)

78-rated Lucas Olaza (Elche) CB: 77-rated Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna)

77-rated Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna) CB: 77-rated Luis Romo (Rayados)

77-rated Luis Romo (Rayados) RB: 78-rated Ángel Mena (León)

78-rated Ángel Mena (León) CM: 77-rated Matías Kranevitter (Rayados)

77-rated Matías Kranevitter (Rayados) CM: 77-rated Celso Ortiz (Rayados)

77-rated Celso Ortiz (Rayados) CM: 77-rated Luis Montes (León)

77-rated Luis Montes (León) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) ST: 79-rated Lucas Pérez (Cádiz)

Piemonte Calcio vs. Inter