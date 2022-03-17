How to complete March 17’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players can get their hands on a good number of player packs by completing a new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, players will receive a bonus Future Stars token from the first challenge.

You’ll notice that this type of SBC is different from the special player items one. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known rating and chemistry minimum. Some of these SBCs, for example, require players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 24, to complete four squads: Olympique de Marseille vs. OGC Nice, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, Roma FC vs. Latium, and Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

The Roma FC vs Latium squad, for example, asks you to turn in a 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, at least four different clubs, four players from the same nation, and two players from both Roma and Lazio. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo prime electrum players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Olympique de Marseille vs. OGC Nice 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least four different clubs, four leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Gold players pack

+

FUT Birthday

Al Manthari Token Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one rare card, no less than six nationalities, two players from the Premier League, and one player from both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham. Jumbo premium gold pack Roma FC vs. Latium 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, at least four different clubs, four players from the same nation, and two players from both Roma and Lazio. Prime electrum players pack Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, a maximum of four players from the same club, and at least one player from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Premium gold players pack

If you complete all four solutions, you’ll also be rewarded with a prime gold players pack. It will cost around 23,400 to 25,850 FUT coins in total for every solution if you build all of the squads from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March 17’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Olympique de Marseille vs. OGC Nice

GK: 63-rated Tomasz Loska (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

63-rated Tomasz Loska (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza) CB: 65-rated Jakub Rzeźniczak (Wisla Plock)

65-rated Jakub Rzeźniczak (Wisla Plock) CB: 62-rated Paweł Baranowski (Gornik Leczna)

62-rated Paweł Baranowski (Gornik Leczna) CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) LM: 63-rated Takahiro Akimoto (Urawa Reds)

63-rated Takahiro Akimoto (Urawa Reds) CM: 77-rated Luis Montes (León)

77-rated Luis Montes (León) CM: 75-rated Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

75-rated Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul) RM: 76-rated Luis Quiñones (Tigres)

76-rated Luis Quiñones (Tigres) LW: 77-rated Yeferson Soteldo (Tigres)

77-rated Yeferson Soteldo (Tigres) RW: 76-rated Nicolas López (Tigres)

76-rated Nicolas López (Tigres) ST: 77-rated Funes Mori (Rayados)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

GK: 75-rated Giorgi Makaridze (UD Almeria)

75-rated Giorgi Makaridze (UD Almeria) LB: 81-rated Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 80-rated Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United)

80-rated Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) CB: 75-rated Joaquín Moreno (Real Valladolid)

75-rated Joaquín Moreno (Real Valladolid) RB: 76-rated Cristhian Stuani (Girona)

76-rated Cristhian Stuani (Girona) LM: 75-rated Samuel Sáiz (Girona)

75-rated Samuel Sáiz (Girona) CM: 75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar)

75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar) CM: 76-rated Eduardo Expósito (SD Eibar)

76-rated Eduardo Expósito (SD Eibar) RM: 76-rated Óscar Plano (Rea Valladolid)

76-rated Óscar Plano (Rea Valladolid) CF: 75-rated Umar Sadiq (UD Almería)

75-rated Umar Sadiq (UD Almería) ST: 76-rated Dyego Sousa (UD Almería)

Roma FC vs. Latium

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LB: 78-rated Nuno Sequeira (Braga)

78-rated Nuno Sequeira (Braga) CB: 75-rated Fábio Pacheco (Moreirense)

75-rated Fábio Pacheco (Moreirense) CB: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) RB: 75-rated Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb)

75-rated Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CM: 77-rated Miguel “Xeka” Rocha (Lille)

77-rated Miguel “Xeka” Rocha (Lille) CM: 81-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

81-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 79-rated Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

79-rated Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) RW: 77-rated Ricardo Quaresma (Vitória de Guimarães)

77-rated Ricardo Quaresma (Vitória de Guimarães) ST: 79-rated Paulinho Fernandes (Sporting CP)

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona