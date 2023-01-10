FIFA players can now get two players from NY Red Bulls by completing a Dynamic Duos squad-building challenge (SBC): an 86-rated Carlos Miguel Coronel and an 85-rated Lucas “Luquinhas” Lima Linhares.

Dynamic Duos versions improve the chemistry between the two featured players when using both of them on your team while upgrading their player item’s overall rating. Each card is rewarded for completing a different squad.

Luquinhas mainly had his Shooting (+14), Passing (+14), Physical (+12), and Defending (+12) increased, while Coronel had his goalkeeper skills greatly boosted, such as his Speed (+21), Handling (+16), Diving (+14), Kicking (+14), and Positioning (+14).

To get Dynamic Duos Luquinhas and Coronel, you’ll have to build two 83-rated squads with at least one card with an overall rating of 85 points minimum and one player from Brazil. Each segment will reward players with one of the NY Red Bulls players even if they’re the same.

Since both segments ask for the same conditions, the prices for the cards will be similar. If you build the squads from scratch, each of them will cost you around 17,800 to 18,400 FUT coins, which amounts to around 36,750 FUT coins in total.

If you build both squads, you’ll also receive a small gold players pack on top of the two Dynamic Duos cards. This SBC will expire after Jan. 22, so you still have one week to fully complete Luquinhas’ and Coronel’s Dynamic Duos SBC.

Here are the cheapest solutions to get the Dynamic Duos version of Luquinhas Linhares and Carlos Miguel Coronel in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Luquinhas and Coronel’s Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Luquinhas

GK: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 85-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

85-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) CB: 82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) RB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) CDM: 82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp FC)

82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp FC) CDM: 82-rated Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

82-rated Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg) CAM: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) CAM: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) ST: 83-rated LJosé María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

Carlos Coronel