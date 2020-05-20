How to complete Liga NOS TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

It's a cheap SBC considering what you can earn from it.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will reward fans with a guaranteed Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player from the Liga NOS.

The Liga NOS TOTSSF cards were added on Monday, May 18. They’ll be available in FUT packs until next Monday, May 25. The Liga NOS TOTSSF guaranteed pack will be available for the next two days.

Although the Portuguese soccer league doesn’t have the best TOTSSF cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, there are still some good cards that can upgrade your team. The highest-rated Liga NOS TOTSSF cards are a 94-rated Alex Telles from Porto, a 94-rated Pizzi, a 93-rated Rafa, a 92-rated Adel Taarabt, and a 92-rated Gabriel all from Benfica.

Image via EA Sports

If you choose to complete the Liga NOS TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum 80 chemistry. This SBC comes at an incredible price since it only costs an average of 35,000 FUT coins on any platform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Liga NOS TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.