How to complete Liga NOS TOTS guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Electronic Arts introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players with a guaranteed Team of the Season (TOTS) player from the Liga NOS, the elite soccer division of Portugal.

The Liga NOS TOTS cards aren’t as great as the selection from bigger leagues but they include some usable options, like 92-rated Otávio from Porto, 92-rated Pedro Gonçalves from Sporting, and 90-rated Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica. The Liga NOS isn’t the most powerful soccer league in the world, though, so the majority of its TOTS cards will just serve as fodder.

That’s why The Liga NOS TOTS guaranteed SBC comes at a cheap price. Remember, though, that it’ll give you an untradeable reward that you can’t sell on the market for FUT coins.

If you choose to complete the Liga NOS TOTS guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 40 chemistry. Right now, this SBC costs around 40,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and 48,000 FUT coins on PC, if you build it from scratch. This SBC will be live for the next two days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Liga NOS TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.