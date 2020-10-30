How to complete league player Mollet’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have almost three weeks to complete the objectives and earn this special card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Ligue 1 league player version of Florent Mollet from Montpellier today that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

You’ll have to take some time to complete the objectives, but don’t worry because it’ll be live until season one of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ends on Nov. 20.

EA has massively boosted all of Mollet’s stats, including Pace (+10), Physical (+9), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+7), and Defending (+5), when you compare Ligue 1 league player Mollet to his original 78-rated gold version.

The first League Player Objectives of the year: From @Ligue1UberEats, Florent Mollet. Available now #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/0X07oJsnP6 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 30, 2020

All of Ligue 1 league player Mollet’s objectives have to completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn a free card that will be good until the end of the year.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Ligue 1 league player Mollet.