How to complete league player Mollet’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Ligue 1 league player version of Florent Mollet from Montpellier today that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
You’ll have to take some time to complete the objectives, but don’t worry because it’ll be live until season one of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ends on Nov. 20.
EA has massively boosted all of Mollet’s stats, including Pace (+10), Physical (+9), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+7), and Defending (+5), when you compare Ligue 1 league player Mollet to his original 78-rated gold version.
All of Ligue 1 league player Mollet’s objectives have to completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn a free card that will be good until the end of the year.
Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Ligue 1 league player Mollet.
- Ligue 1 wins: Win 15 matches using only Ligue 1 players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Finess touch: Score a finesse goal using Ligue 1 players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Ligue 1 range: Score an outside of the box goal using Ligue 1 players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.