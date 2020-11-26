How to complete league player Deulofeu’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Serie A league player version of Gerard Deulofeu from Udinese today that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objectives required to complete the league players are harder than usual, so you’ll have to take some time to grind them. But the objectives will be live for plenty of time, expiring only on Dec. 31.

EA has massively boosted all of Deulofeu’s stats, including Shooting (+8), Passing (+8), Physical (+7), Pace (+6), and Dribbling (+6), when you compare Serie A league player Deulofeu to his 80-rated gold card. This is also Deulofeu’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Serie A League Player Objectives are available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/DashKOuJH8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2020

All of Serie A league player Deulofeu’s objectives have to completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn a free card that fits the Pace-based meta of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Serie A league player Deulofeu.