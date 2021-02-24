How to complete league player Benedetto’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Better league player cards might be on the way.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Ligue 1 league player version of Darío Benedetto from Marseille today that’s achievable through specific objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objectives required to complete the league players are tougher than usual, so you’ll have to take some time to grind them. But the objectives will be live for longer as well, expiring on March 24.

This is Benedetto’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has generally boosted all of Benedetto’s stats, including Dribbling (+11), Passing (+11), Pace (10), Shooting (+10), and Defending (+10), when you compare Ligue 1 league player Benedetto to his 79-rated gold card.

All of Ligue 1 league player Benedetto’s objectives have to complete in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. The first batch of league players was released back in January and this card points to the second batch on the way.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Ligue 1 league player Benedetto.