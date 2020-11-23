How to complete league player Bellerin’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated Premier League’s league player version of Héctor Bellerin from Arsenal to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Nov. 21. This item is obtainable after you complete a set of objectives.
You’ll have to take some time to complete the objectives because they’re harder than usual. But you’ll have plenty of time since these tasks won’t expire until Dec. 28.
EA has massively boosted all of Bellerin’s stats, including Physical (+9), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+6), Defending (+6), and Passing (+6), when you compare league player Bellerin to his 80-rated gold card. This is also Bellerin’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
All of league player Bellerin’s objectives have to completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. You’ll have to play a lot of matches to grind these objectives, but you’ll earn a free card that will be good until the end of the year.
Here’s every objective you need to do to earn league player Bellerin.
- Premier League wins: Win 15 matches using only Premier League players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Feeling finesse: Score a finesse goal using Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Premier range: Assist from a cross using Premier League players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.