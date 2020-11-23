How to complete league player Bellerin’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have plenty of time to obtain this free card.

EA Sports added an 85-rated Premier League’s league player version of Héctor Bellerin from Arsenal to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Nov. 21. This item is obtainable after you complete a set of objectives.

You’ll have to take some time to complete the objectives because they’re harder than usual. But you’ll have plenty of time since these tasks won’t expire until Dec. 28.

EA has massively boosted all of Bellerin’s stats, including Physical (+9), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+6), Defending (+6), and Passing (+6), when you compare league player Bellerin to his 80-rated gold card. This is also Bellerin’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Hector Bellerin Objective! 🇪🇸



Premier League version of the Mollet objective — with a quality Dynamic Image too! 📸



🔗https://t.co/e2HFFtIBmg pic.twitter.com/N0Kr6TBbO1 — Futhead (@Futhead) November 21, 2020

All of league player Bellerin’s objectives have to completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. You’ll have to play a lot of matches to grind these objectives, but you’ll earn a free card that will be good until the end of the year.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn league player Bellerin.