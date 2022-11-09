How to complete Larsson’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA released today a 74-rated Premium version of Sebastian Larsson from AIK in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This special card can be obtained by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in-game.

Following the release of the eight Team of the Week (TOTW), EA adds a set of three tasks called Silver Stars every Wednesday that gives silver cards an upgraded player item. The type of the rewarded card varies every week, this time it’s a Premium version.

The devs focused the increase to Larsson’s Pace (+23) while generally upgrading his Defending (+12), Dribbling (+10), Shooting (+10), Physical (+10), and Passing (+8) for this Premium version. All of his skill ratings range from 74 and 85.

After getting this card, you can apply the architect chemistry style to further improve his Physical (+9) and Passing (+7), maximizing his Short Passing and Curve stats.

All the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 23 have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. These Silver Stars rewards are an easy way to get cards that players can use to complete other objectives that require you to score or SBCs that require an Inform card, for example.

You have until next Nov. 16 to get this card. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Sebastian Larsson: