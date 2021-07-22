How to complete July 22’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs.

You’ll have until Wednesday, July 28 to complete four squads: M’gladbach vs. Köln, FC Porto vs. SL Benfica, Paris vs. OL, and Inter vs. Milan. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to meet aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well ranging from a gold players pack to a small rare gold players pack.

The M’gladbach vs. Köln SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, a maximum of five nationalities, and at least one player from both Italy and Australia. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward M’gladbach vs Köln 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, a minimum of six nationalities, and at least one player from both Borussia M’gladbach and Köln Jumbo premium gold players pack FC Porto vs SL Benfica 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least four players from the same nation, a maximum of three players from the same league, and at least two player from both Porto and Benfica. Prime electrum players pack Paris vs OL 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, three rare cards, a minimum of three players from the same league, and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain and two from Lyon. Premium gold players pack Inter vs Milan 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of four different leagues, and at least one player from both Internazionale and Milan. Rare electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 61,000 to 71,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

M’gladbach vs. Köln

GK: Taiki Yamada 57-rated (Kashima Antlers)

Taiki Yamada 57-rated (Kashima Antlers) CB: Ikuma Sekigawa 59-rated (Kashima Antlers)

Ikuma Sekigawa 59-rated (Kashima Antlers) CB: César Montes 75-rated (Rayados)

César Montes 75-rated (Rayados) CB: Oscar Wendt 75-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Oscar Wendt 75-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) LM: Katsuya Nagato 69-rated (Kashima Antlers)

Katsuya Nagato 69-rated (Kashima Antlers) CM: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)

Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados) CM: Matías Kranevitter 76-rated (Rayados)

Matías Kranevitter 76-rated (Rayados) RM: Dorlan Pabón 76-rated (Rayados)

Dorlan Pabón 76-rated (Rayados) LF: Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados)

Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados) RF: Ángel Mena 78-rated (León)

Ángel Mena 78-rated (León) ST: Rogelio Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)

FC Porto vs. SL Benfica

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Tim Leibold 76-rated (Hamburger SV)

Tim Leibold 76-rated (Hamburger SV) CB: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) CB: Martin Škrtel 78-rated (Başakşehir)

Martin Škrtel 78-rated (Başakşehir) RB: Peter Pekarík 75-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Peter Pekarík 75-rated (Hertha Berlin) CDM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Marek Hamšík 81-rated (IFK Göteborg)

Marek Hamšík 81-rated (IFK Göteborg) CAM: Mattia Zaccagni 75-rated (Hellas Verona)

Mattia Zaccagni 75-rated (Hellas Verona) CAM: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli) ST: Andrea Petagna 76-rated (Napoli)

Paris vs. OL

GK: Tom Heaton 78-rated (Aston Villa)

Tom Heaton 78-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Ben Chilwell 78-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 78-rated (Chelsea) CB: Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton)

Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton) CB: Jack O’Connell 78-rated (Sheffield United)

Jack O’Connell 78-rated (Sheffield United) RB: Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Lyon)

Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Lyon) CM: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) CM: Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham)

Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham) CM: Bruno Guimarães Moura 78-rated (Lyon)

Bruno Guimarães Moura 78-rated (Lyon) LW: Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley)

Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley) RW: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Jay Rodriguez 76-rated (Burnley)

Inter vs. Milan