How to complete July 20’s 85+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 85-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

This SBC gives players an additional opportunity to pack a FUTTIES card, a promo that celebrates the best of what was already released during the FIFA 21 cycle and replaced the Festival of FUTball (FOF) promo on July 16. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as 95-rated Carvajal from Real Madrid, 94-rated Telles from Manchester United, and 95-rated Miura from Yokohama FC.

There are several FUTTIES, Summer Stars, and FOF Path to Glory cards currently in packs, so there’s a chance you can get some by completing this SBC. All 10 players you can pack will also be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 85+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one 87-rated squad with a minimum of 30 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until Monday, July 26 at 12pm CT. The SBC costs around 191,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 217,350 FUT coins on Xbox, and 242,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all 11 cards to put in the SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 82+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.