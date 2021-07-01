How to complete July 1’s 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87+ Triple Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

This SBC will reward users who complete it with three cards that are at least 87-rated. But it’s worth completing it and waiting until tomorrow, July 2, to open it since a new promotion will arrive in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and new special cards will be featured in packs. If you don’t wait, there are players like 91-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio who are still usable.

The 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC costs around 140,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 147,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and around 185,000 FUT coins on PC if you build the team from scratch. You’ll have to turn one 85-rated squad with at least 50 chemistry to complete it. The SBC will be live until tomorrow at 12pm CT and is non-repeatable. All three players you pack will be untradeable items.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.