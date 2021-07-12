How to complete July 11’s 81+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced an 81+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one out of four 81-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

There are 14 special cards available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs at the moment, which were added on Friday, July 9 as part of the second Summer Stars squad. This promo features some incredible cards such as the 99-rated version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and the 99-rated version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale.

Although you’ll have the chance to pack them, it’s more likely that you just end up with a gold item, because of the pack weight. If you’re interested in completing the 81+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in 11 gold players, seven of them being rare items, with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. This SBC costs around 10,000 FUT coins on any platform and will be available for the next four days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 11’s 81+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.