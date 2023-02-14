Gamers voted and decided that Victor Osimhen from Napoli was the best player from Serie A in January. That granted him an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. Osimhen was the most voted among names such as Dybala, Lautaro, and Luis Alberto for the best Serie A player of January.

The upgrade to Osimhen’s skills isn’t as expressive as the latest Future Star cards but is similar to other POTM player items. The devs generally increased his Passing (+8), Defending (+7), Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5).

This POTM Osimhe card is available for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). You’ll have to complete two different segments: Seria A and 84-rated Squad. The first one asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one player from Serie A, while the second one just needs to be an 84-rated squad.

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, you’ll spend around 76,150 to 80,950 FUT coins across the available platforms. Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, so you’ll earn a gold pack and a mixed players pack.

This POTM SBC will expire after March 10, so you have one whole month to complete it. You can use this time to craft as many cards as you can and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Victor Osimhen SBC at time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete January POTM Osimhen SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Serie A

GK: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) LB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) RB: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CM: 82-rated Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

84-rated Squad