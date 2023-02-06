How to complete January POTM Nick Olij SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not one goal was made when he was defending in four of five games.

Players can get an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Nick Olij from Sparta Rotterdam in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is given as a reward to those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) added on Feb. 3.

FIFA 23 players can vote to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. Olij was chosen as the best Eredivisie player for January and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

The devs chose to make a uniform upgrade to Olij’s goalkeeper skills, so his Diving, Handling, Kicking, Reflexes, Speed, and Positioning were all increased by 18 points when you look at his original 68-rated silver version.

You’ll have to turn in just one 83-rated squad that has at least one card with an overall rating of 84 points minimum and one player from the Netherlands. You’ll spend from around 18,200 to 20,350 FUT coins depending on which platform you play on if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Nick Olij SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete January POTM Olij SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team