How to complete January POTM Brandt SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

He was voted as the best Bundesliga player of last month.

FIFA players can now get an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is given after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. EA added this Bundesliga POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout January.

The devs made a general increase to Brandt’s Pace (+10), Physical (+8), Shooting (+7), Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Defending (+6) if you compare this POTM version to his 82-rated gold card.

He has already received an 83-rated World Cup version, an 85-rated Inform card, and an 87-rated World Cup Star one. Only the Inform card is currently available for purchase.

This SBC costs around 29,850 to 30,550 FUT coins across the available platforms such as PlayStation and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Brandt SBC, you have until March 16 to build one 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the January Bundesliga POTM Julian Brandt SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: