How to complete Headliners Zakaria’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a great card with high-rated skills for just four tasks.

EA Sports added a Headliners 86-rated version of Denis Zakaria from Borussia M’gladbach to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2021-22 season with the possibility of additional upgrades for those who leave their mark on soccer history.

Zakaria already has an 83-rated Tem of the Week (TOTW) and an 85-rated Rulebreaker version in FIFA 22. His stats have changed slightly when compared to his Rulebreaker version, but the difference is significant when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

EA has mainly increased his Shooting (+11), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+6), Defending (+6), and Physical (+6). His Headliner version has high-rated skills with the lowest being his 75-rated Shooting and the highest being his 90-rated Physical.

All of Headliners Zakaria’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. You have to win matches for only one of the four tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just one week.

You’ll have until Jan. 14 to complete all of Headliners Denis Zakaria’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Headliners Zakaria.