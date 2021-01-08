How to complete Headliners Mahrez SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only have to build one squad to get this card.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Headliners version of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2020-21 season with the possibility of an additional +2 upgrade if their team wins four matches in a row.

This is Mahrez’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has slightly increased all of his stats, including Shooting (+4), Passing (+3), Pace (+3), Physical (+3), Defending (+2), and Dribbling (+2) when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version.

Headliners Mahrez costs around 222,350 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 213,400 on Xbox One, and 236,100 on PC. As far as Premier League attacker’s prices go, it can’t get any cheaper. This is a fair price for a great card, even with his mid-tier Reactions and Stamina.

If you want to complete the Headliners Mahrez SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Headliners Mahrez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. You have until Jan. 15 to get this card.