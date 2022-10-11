Two players from Leeds United are featured in the new Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. 84-rated Dynamic Duos versions of Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno are available starting today in the game.

This special version improves the chemistry between the two selected players from the same club when using both in your team while upgrading their player item’s overall rating. Each card is rewarded for completing a squad.

Both cards are very similar when it comes to stats with skill ratings ranging from 76 to 87, except for their lower Defending, and have four-star skill moves and three-star weak foot. The devs upgraded seven points to all their skills but gave an eight-point increase to Harrison’s Shooting and to Rodrigo’s Physical.

Rodrigo has slightly lower skills than Harrison, however. Harrison’s highest skill is his 87-rated Pace, while Rodrigo’s is his 85-rated Dribbling. The price for each card also varies, Harrison is cost around 15,850 to 16,450 FUT coins while Rodrigo is priced a little higher at 29,500 to 31,250 FUT coins.

If you are interested in getting Dynamic Duos Harrison, you’ll have to build an 83-rated squad with at least one player that has an overall of 85 minimum and one English player. To get Dynamic Duos Rodrigo, the segment asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one player that has an overall of 85, one of 86 minimum, and one Spanish player.

You’ll also receive a premium gold pack for completing both squads besides the Dynamic Duo version of both Harrison and Rodrigo. This SBC is available until Oct. 17, which should be enough time to do everything.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete to earn the Dynamic Duo version of Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

How to complete Harrison and Rodrigo’s Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Jack Harrison

GK: 82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna)

82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna) LB: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CB: 82-rated André Onana (Internazionale)

82-rated André Onana (Internazionale) RB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton) CDM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 82-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)

82-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CAM: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Rodrigo Moreno