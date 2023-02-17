The Future Stars promotion received another addition with an 87-rated version of Hamed Traorè from AFC Bournemouth on Feb. 16. Players can get this special card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars players are young soccer players who could be mainstays in the spotlight at some point down the road. Players featured in this promotion receive a permanent upgrade that should represent their potential.

The Future Stars Traorè card had a high 90-rated Pace, but his Passing (+15), Shooting (+13), Physical (+12), and Defending (+11) received the best upgrades when compared to his original 78-rated gold version.

You’ll have to turn in two different squads to earn Future Stars Traorè: Premier League and Top Form. The first squad has to be an 82-rated team that has at least one player from the Premier League, while the second one requires an 84-rated team with one TOTW (Inform) card.

If you buy all the necessary cards for both squads, you’ll spend around 67,200 FUT coins on consoles and 66,700 FUT coins on PC. You can earn a small gold players pack and a premium electrum players pack as well since each squad also rewards players with a different players pack.

You have until Feb. 23 to get Future Stars Traorè before the SBC expires. So you can use the week to craft some cards and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible.

Here are all the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the Future Stars Hamed Traorè SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Future Stars Traorè SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Premier League

GK: 81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal)

81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 80-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

80-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 80-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF)

80-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) LM: 80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen)

80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen) RM: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) CAM: 81-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga)

81-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga) ST: 81-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)

81-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

Top Form